Quantcast

Dropbox quarterly revenue beats estimates

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 8 (Reuters) - Dropbox Inc on Thursday topped Wall Street estimates for revenue for a sixth straight quarter since going public as it added more individual and business customers, while earning more from them.

The company said it had 13.6 million subscribers at the end of three months on June 30, beating analysts' expectation of 13.4 million, according to FactSet.

Average revenue per user rose to $120.48 from $116.66 a year earlier.

The file hosting company's revenue rose 18% to $ 401.5 million, beating the average analyst estimate of $400.9 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: DBX


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar