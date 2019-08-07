Dropbox (DBX) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of Dropbox (DBX), which have risen just 6% year to date, compared with a 14% rise in the S&P 500 index, have underperformed the market not only on a year to date basis, but also over the past twelve months. But now could be the time to bet on an undervalued name that offers tons of upside potential.

The cloud storage company will announce its second-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday. And it’s possible that a top- and bottom-line beat and confident guidance can drive Dropbox stock higher. It's been just over a year since Dropbox was listed as a public company, and it has already established on strong track record for execution. Wall Street is eager to see whether the company can extend its streak of top- and bottom-line beats to six straight.

Despite its string of earnings beats, DBX stock has fallen some 21% in the previous 12 months. On Wednesday the company not only must demonstrate that it can monetize its user base to sustain long-term profitability, Analysts want to see how Dropbox can grow its paying subscribers to maintain its double-digit growth rate.

For the three months that ended June, the San Francisco-based company is expected to earn 8 cents per share on revenue of $400.91 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 11 cents per share on revenue of $339.2 million. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to be 41 cents per share, flat from 41 cents a year ago, while full-year revenue of $1.64 billion would rise 18% year over year.

In the first quarter, Dropbox reported adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share on revenue of $386 million, which beat estimates of 6 cents per share on revenues of $382 million. Paying users came in at 13.2 million including about 100K users it acquired via its deal for HelloSign. That total was up from 11.5 million users in Q1 of 2018. Just as impressive was the company’s first quarter ARPU (average revenue per user) came in at $121.04 compared to last year's ARPU of $114.30.

As it stands, Dropbox now has half a billion registered users on its platform. With those users accounting for just 3% of total paying users, this means the company has a massive opportunity to the extent it can monetize this user base. And this is precisely the upside potential in the stock I referenced earlier in this article. The shares are trading at a forward P/E of around 40, which is not outrageous for a fast-growing cloud company.

While the company is expected to grow earnings at rate of just 5% for 2019, that growth rate jumps to 35% for 2020. Revenue is also expected to trend higher with estimates calling for revenue growth of 15% in 2020 and 14% in 2021, reaching $2.13 billion. As such, with DBX stock trading at around $21 today, there’s a potential premium of 40% from its current price. The company must do its part to demonstrate a path to profitability.