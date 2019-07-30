Dril-Quip (DRQ) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Backlog Surges

Dril-Quip, Inc. DRQ recently reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a penny. The company incurred a loss of 24 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues came in at $104 million in the quarter compared with $95 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line also exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $97 million.

The strong results were supported by relative stabilization of commodity prices that led to higher customer activities and strong cost-saving initiatives.

Operational Results

Operating income of $2.1 million significantly improved from the loss of $3.8 million incurred in the prior-year quarter due to increased customer activities and cost-saving initiatives.

On the cost front, selling, general and administrative expenses marginally fell to around $23 million from the year-ago quarter. Similarly, Engineering and product development costs declined marginally year over year to $5.2 million. Total cost and expenses during the second quarter totaled $101.7 million compared with $98.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily driven by impairment, restructuring and other charges.

Notably, the company achieved an additional $5 million of annualized costs savings during the reported quarter, which brought the total annualized savings to around $29 million since fourth-quarter 2018.

Share Buyback

In the second quarter, the company repurchased 22,073 shares under its program (created on Feb 26, 2019) at an average price of around $39.87 per share. This totaled to about $1 million in buybacks.

Backlog

At the end of second-quarter 2019, the company had $322 million in backlog, up from $304 million as of Mar 31, 2019.

Free Cash flow

Dril-Quip's free cash flow in the April-to-June period was $8.7 million, higher than $3 million in the year-ago level.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2019, cash balances rose to $423.1 million. Also, the balance sheet of the company is free from debt load, which indicates a sound financial position. In fact, Dril-Quip expects no headwinds to dent long-term growth plan.

Outlook

For the second half of 2019, the company expects revenues to be in the range of $100-$110 million in every quarter. Additionally, it anticipates q uarterly product bookings to be in the range of $75- 95million during the same period.

Dril-Quip also expects an increasing trend for deep-water activities. For the 2018-2021 time frame, it projects a compound annual growth rate of 8% in deep-water activities in the Asia Pacific, East Hemisphere and West Hemisphere regions.

