Draghi Says Goodbye. Should You Care?

The Fed was in Jackson Hole, Wyoming for its annual summer confab. This year's theme, Challenges for Monetary Policy. Here now with more is our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.

1. What are the current challenges?

2. It seems as though the Chinese gamed our system ahead of Fed Chairman Powell's statement last week on monetary policy. Is that how you saw it?

3. The world's central banks keep cutting policy rates in a bid to stir macro activity. Has it worked globally?

4. On September 12 Mario Draghi finishes his term. What's the impact there on European Monetary Policy, if any?

5. Do you see a Fed rate cut in September?

6. You recently cautioned investors to "Watch for More Red Flags Signaling U.S. and Global Recessions". What are those red flags?

7. The G7 Came and Went, with NOTHING new. There didn't seem to be an issue that everyone could agree on. Did that surprise you?

8. Stocks you're looking at now include JD.com (JD), DaVita (DVA) and Aercap (AER).

That's the latest on the Global Markets with Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank. With John, I'm Terry Ruffolo.