Dr. Reddy's (RDY) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Increase Y/Y

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. RDY reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of 58 cents per share, up from 40 cents in the year-ago quarter, per American Depositary Share (ADS).

Moreover, revenues increased 3% year over year to $558 million.

Year to date, shares of the company have increased 0.9% against the industry 's decline of 4.4%.

Quarter in Detail

Dr. Reddy's reported revenues under three segments - Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients ("PSAI"), and Proprietary Products and Others.

Global Generics revenues were INR33billion ($478.8 million), up 8% year over year in the fiscal first quarter. Growth was led by contributions from emerging markets and India, primarily owing to volume gains and product launches.

PSAI revenues were INR4.5 billion ($65.3 million), down 16% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenues at the Proprietary Products segment came in at INR281 million ($4.1 million), down 61%.

Research and development expenses were down 13% year over year to $52 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $175 million, flat year over year.

As of Jun 30, 2019, Dr. Reddy's had 107 generic filings (104 abbreviated New Drug Applications [ANDAs] and three new drug applications) pending FDA approval. Of these 104 ANDAs, 58 were Para IV filings and 34 have first-to-file status.

Our Take

In first-quarter fiscal 2020, Dr. Reddy's top and bottom lines registered year-over-year growth. This was supported by significant growth in emerging markets and India, pickup in product launches, and improvements in cost structure.

However, the company expects to experience price erosion in the North America generics market.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Dr. Reddy's currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks are Roche Holding AG RHHBY , AbbVie Inc. ABBV and Novartis AG NVS . While Roche sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), AbbVie and Novartis carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Roche's earnings per share estimates have increased from $2.41 to $2.49 for 2019 and from $2.44 to $2.56 for 2020 in the past 60 days.

AbbVie's earnings per share estimates have increased from $8.81 to $8.88 for 2019 over the past 60 days. The company delivered a positive earnings surprise in three of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 2.89%.

Novartis' earnings per share estimates increased from $5.01 to $5.03 for 2019 and from $5.56 to $5.71 for 2020 over the past 60 days. The company delivered a positive earnings surprise in two of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 2.84%.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>