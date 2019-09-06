Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RDY

In trading on Friday, shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (Symbol: RDY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.96, changing hands as high as $38.24 per share. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RDY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RDY's low point in its 52 week range is $31.58 per share, with $42.82 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $38.20.
