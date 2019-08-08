D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

D.R. Horton, Inc. ( DHI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that DHI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.81, the dividend yield is 1.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DHI was $47.81, representing a -0.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.02 and a 47.61% increase over the 52 week low of $32.39.

DHI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Lennar Corporation ( LEN ) and Lennar Corporation (LEN.B). DHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.17. Zacks Investment Research reports DHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .56%, compared to an industry average of -9.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to DHI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DHI as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF ( XHB )

iShares Trust ( ITB )

Validea Market Legends ETF ( VALX )

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ( FTA )

Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF ( PVAL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ITB with an increase of 13.59% over the last 100 days. XHB has the highest percent weighting of DHI at 4.58%.