DP World in talks to acquire Topaz Energy

DUBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - DP World is in talks to acquire oil services company Topaz Energy and Marine, the port operator said on Sunday.

Britain'sSky News, citing sources, earlier reported that a $1.3 billion deal for DP World to take over Topaz could be announced as early as Monday.

DP World confirmed it was in talks to buy the company.

Dubai-headquartered Topaz, a unit of Oman's Renaissance Services, operates in the Caspian Sea, the Middle East and West Africa, and has a fleet of 120 vessels.

Standard Chartered Private Equity holds a minority share of the company, according to Topaz's website.

