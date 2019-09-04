Dozens protest against Chinese influence in Kazakhstan

Reuters





ALMATY/NUR-SULTAN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Kazakhs protesting against the construction of Chinese factories held public rallies in three Kazakh cities on Wednesday, demanding a ban on an initiative which the Central Asian nation's government hoped would bring investment and jobs.

Neighbouring China is already one of the oil-rich former Soviet republic's biggest investors and trade partners, but its broad presence and Beijing's campaign to "de-radicalise" ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang province have contributed to a growing anti-Chinese sentiment.

The protests first started in the small industrial town of Zhanaozen in Western Kazakhstan on Sunday as about 100 people gathered to demand a ban on what they described as plans to move outdated and polluting Chinese plants to Kazakhstan.

But rallies continued on Wednesday, widening to include the capital, Nur-Sultan, and the country's biggest city, Almaty.

In Almaty, about 30 people gathered outside the mayor's office holding banners such as "No Chinese plants" and singing the national anthem. In Nur-Sultan, about two dozen people rallied at one of the central squares, displaying banners with similar messages.

China is a major investor in Kazakhstan's energy sector and buys oil and gas from the mostly Muslim nation of 18 million, but critics accuse some Chinese companies - as well as Western ones - of hiring too few local staff and paying them less than foreign workers.

Also driven by anti-Chinese sentiment was a series of protests in 2016 against a planned land reform which its opponents said would have allowed foreigners to scoop up huge swathes of Kazakh farmland. The reform was shelved.

Beijing's "de-radicalisation" drive in Xinjiang, which according to human rights groups has landed a million people, including some ethnic Kazakhs, in prison-like camps, has also been a source of tension.

Last March, Kazakhstan arrested a leading campaigner against the camps, charging him with hate speech. A local court set him free in a plea bargain last month.