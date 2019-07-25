Dow's (DOW) Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Lag in Q2

Dow Inc. DOW is a material science company, providing a world-class portfolio of advanced, sustainable and leading-edge products. Earnings
Dow's adjusted earnings were 86 per share for the second quarter. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents. Revenues
Dow posted revenues of $11,014 million. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11,301 million. Estimate Trend
Investors should note that the earnings estimate for Dow for the second quarter have been going down over the past month. Key Stats/Developments to Note
Dow delivered cost synergy savings of more than $130 million during the second quarter. It also returned $0.8 billion to shareholders in the quarter through dividend and share repurchase. Zacks Rank
Dow currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), but that could change following its earnings report which has just released.
. Market Reaction
Dow's shares were inactive following the release. It would be interesting to see how the market reacts to the results during the trading session today.
Check back later for our full write up on Dow's earnings report!
