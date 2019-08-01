Quantcast

Downer EDI annual results to be hit by Germany's Senvion collapse

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 1 (Reuters) - Downer EDI Ltd warned on Thursday that it expects a negative impact to its full year 2019 results following the insolvency of Germany'sSenvion SA , the company's construction partner in the Murra Warra wind farm in Victoria.

Sydney-based Downer said wind turbine manufacturer Senvion's bankruptcy would result in a charge of A$45 million ($30.83 million) for the full year, related to obligations for completing the wind farm.

In April, Senvion, which has more than a billion euros of debt, received approval for insolvency from a German court, as the Hamburg-based company faced delays and penalties related to big projects, while the wind industry as a whole has seen falling prices and increased competition.

The two parties are responsible for the construction and installation of 61 wind turbines in the Murra Warra wind farm, of which 36 have been erected, Downer said in a statement.

Downer said it has started discussions with all key stakeholders to establish a process for securing delivery of outstanding equipment and completing the wind farm project.

($1 = 1.4596 Australian dollars)





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics
Referenced Symbols: DOW ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar