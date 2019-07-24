Downbeat earnings keep European shares grounded

Shutterstock photo





July 24 (Reuters) - European shares opened flat onWednesday, hit by dour signals from Deutsche BankDBKGn.DE ,Daimler DAIGn.DE and Aston Martin AML.L as well as a slidein commodity-linked stocks, while investors awaitedmanufacturing and services data.

Shares in Germany's biggest bank, in the midst of sweepingchanges to reboot its business, dived more than 4% after itreported a bigger than expected loss, while those in luxury carmaker Aston sank 23% after it cut its annual forecast forwholesale sales.

By 0712 GMT, the pan-European stocks benchmark STOXX 600 .STOXX was steady compared to the previous close.

Basic materials .SXPP slid 1.5%, with a fall in iron oreprices and a Credit Suisse downgrade to 'underperform' takingshares of Rio Tinto RIO.L down 3%.

Shares of InfineonIFXGn.DE , STMicroelectronicsSTM.MI ,and SiltronicWAFGn.DE rose between 1.6% and 2.6% afterresults from Texas Instruments IncTXN.O hinted that a globalslowdown in microchip demand would not be as long as feared. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O473

