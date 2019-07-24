Quantcast

Downbeat earnings keep European shares grounded

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikonnews window)

July 24 (Reuters) - European shares opened flat onWednesday, hit by dour signals from Deutsche BankDBKGn.DE ,Daimler DAIGn.DE and Aston Martin AML.L as well as a slidein commodity-linked stocks, while investors awaitedmanufacturing and services data.

Shares in Germany's biggest bank, in the midst of sweepingchanges to reboot its business, dived more than 4% after itreported a bigger than expected loss, while those in luxury carmaker Aston sank 23% after it cut its annual forecast forwholesale sales.

By 0712 GMT, the pan-European stocks benchmark STOXX 600 .STOXX was steady compared to the previous close.

Basic materials .SXPP slid 1.5%, with a fall in iron oreprices and a Credit Suisse downgrade to 'underperform' takingshares of Rio Tinto RIO.L down 3%.

Shares of InfineonIFXGn.DE , STMicroelectronicsSTM.MI ,and SiltronicWAFGn.DE rose between 1.6% and 2.6% afterresults from Texas Instruments IncTXN.O hinted that a globalslowdown in microchip demand would not be as long as feared. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O473

Chip stocks helped the technology sector .SX8P rise 0.8%. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by PatrickGraham) ((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130; ReutersMessaging: susan.mathew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: World Markets , Economy , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar