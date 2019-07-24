Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-Downbeat data keeps European shares grounded



By Susan Mathew and Medha Singh

July 24 (Reuters) - European stock markets were flat onWednesday, subdued by dour signals from Deutsche Bank and AstonMartin as well as a slide in commodity-linked stocks, with weakeuro zone manufacturing and services surveys adding to worrieson the outlook for growth.

France's CAC 40 .FCHI erased early gains to fall 0.2%after the data, while Germany's DAX .GDAXI pared gains.

"German manufacturers especially in the car industry arepretty anxious about looming tariffs which seems to besuppressing the sentiment within the sector," said TeeuweMevissen, senior market economist at Rabobank.

"It all depends on how things will go between U.S. and Chinaand the U.S. and European Union because the manufacturingindustry is very export oriented."

On the earnings front, shares in Germany's biggest bank DBKGn.DE , in the midst of sweeping changes to reboot itsbusiness, fell 3.7% after it reported a bigger than expectedloss, while those in luxury car maker Aston AML.L sank 23.2%after it cut its annual forecast for wholesale sales.

Positive signs on U.S.-China trade talks and the prospect ofa supportive message from the European Central Bank on Thursdayoffset those blows, along with some positive earnings fromFrench carmaker PeugeotPEUP.PA and German chemicals makerCovestro AG 1COV.DE .

By 0808 GMT, the pan-European stocks benchmark STOXX 600 .STOXX was trading flat, hovering around two-week highs hit aday earlier.

Stocks have been shakier in the past fortnight afterrecovering strongly from falls in May that were the worst inmore than two years.

While investors have dialed down forecasts for corporateearnings in the near-term, expectations that major central bankswill loosen monetary policy continue to prop up sentiment.

"We view the behavior of the equity market as driven byexpectations of Fed easing and a consequent recovery in theeconomy," Nordea strategist Sebastian Galy said in a morningnote.

"We also view earnings as in a slight recession for the nexttwo quarters, (which) the market is looking beyond ... lookingat longer-term growth and whether current policies will achievethem.

Basic materials .SXPP slid 1.5%, with a fall in iron oreprices and a Credit Suisse downgrade to 'underperform' takingshares of Rio Tinto RIO.L down 4%. IRONORE/

That pushed London's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 .FTSE 0.5%lower.

Shares of InfineonIFXGn.DE , STMicroelectronicsSTM.MI ,and SiltronicWAFGn.DE rose between 1.1% and 2.4% afterresults from Texas Instruments IncTXN.O hinted that a globalslowdown in microchip demand would not be as long as feared. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O473

