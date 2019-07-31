Quantcast

Dow Swings to Triple-Digit Loss After Powell Presser

Stocks started the session higher -- with the Dow up more than 83 points at its intraday peak -- on a blowou t earnings report for Apple ( AAPL ) and upbeat jobs data . Markets held modest gains through midday, before turning sharply lower in the wake of this afternoon's Fed announcement. While the central bank issued a 25-basis-point rate cut and said it will end quantitative tightening measures two months early, Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted in a subsequent press conference today's move marked a "mid-cycle adjustment" -- a comment Wall Street assumed to be hawkish. As a result, the Dow swung to a triple-digit loss, while the S&P and Nasdaq brought their daily losing streaks to three.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 26,864.27) explored a 562-point range, eventually closing down down 333.8 points, or 1.2%. Microsoft ( MSFT ) paced the 26 decliners with its 2.9% drop, while Apple ( AAPL ) led the four advancers with its 2% gain. For July, the Dow rose 1%.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 2,980.38) gave back 32.8 points, or 1.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 8,175.42) shed 98.2 points, or 1.2%. Month-over-month, the SPX and IXIC rallied 1.3% and 2.1%, respectively.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 16.12) added 2.2 points, or 15.6%, for its highest settlement since June 26. On a monthly basis, the market's "fear gauge" rose 6.9%.

Closing Indexes Summary July 31

NYSE and Nasdaq Stats July 31

5 Items on our Radar Today

  1. Apple ( AAPL ) reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $2.18 per share on $53.8 billion in revenue, more than analysts were expecting -- "record revenue for Q3," according to CEO Tim Cook. However, iPhone revenue of $25.99 billion and services revenue of $11.46 billion fell short of estimates. ( CNBC )
  2. Canada-based cannabis name CannTrust said it will undergo a strategic review , which includes a possible sale. This follows a C-suite shakeup earlier this month following media reports of illegal grow rooms. CTST stock jumped 9.5% on the news. ( MarketWatch )
  3. BHGE stock sounded a sell signal after earnings.
  4. AMD saw several post-earnings price-target adjustments .
  5. Citron thinks this stock could quadruple .

Corporate Earnings July 31

Unusual Options Activity July 31

Data courtesy of Trade-Alert

Oil Brings Win Streak to 5

Oil rose for a fifth straight day, boosted by a wider-than-expected drawdown in domestic crude inventories. Crude for September delivery gained 53 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $58.58 per barrel. For the month, oil prices rose 0.04%.

Gold futures snapped their three-day win streak ahead of the Fed announcement, with December-dated gold closing down $4, or 0.3%, at $1,437.80 an ounce -- paring its monthly gain to 1.7%. The most active contract extended this downside in electronic trading, last seen off 0.3%.

This article appears in: Investing , Options
Referenced Symbols: AAPL , MSFT , CTST , SPX , IXIC


