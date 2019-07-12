Quantcast

Dow, S&P, Nasdaq Close the Week at New Highs

By kvenema@sir-in.com,

Shutterstock photo

It was a strong finish to a record-setting week on Wall Street, with the Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq all settling at new all-time highs today. While traders continued to cheer possible support for a July rate cut in this week's congressional testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, they also looked ahead to the start of second-quarter earnings season , which kicks off bright and early Monday morning with Citigroup's ( C ) results . Today's surge capped an impressive run for the major market indexes, which each logged impressive weekly gains.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • President Donald Trump's tweets brought out Facebook bears .
  • 2 bank stocks downgraded before earnings.
  • Plus, a $4.3 million bearish Stitch Fix bet; time to take profits on this insurance stock; and 3 weed stocks that slumped.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 27,332.03) closed near its record intraday high of 27,333.79, gaining 243.9 points, or 0.9%. Dow ( DOW ) led the 26 blue-chip advancers with its 4% jump, while Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) paced the four decliners with its 4.1% drop. Week-over-week, the Dow added 1.5%.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,013.77) hit an all-time intraday peak of 3,013.92, before settling with a 13.9-point, or 0.5%, win. The Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 8,244.14) tagged a record intraday high of 8,245.66, and closed up 48.1 points, or 0.6%. On a weekly basis, the SPX and IXIC soared 0.8% and 1%, respectively.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 12.39) fell 0.5 point, or 4.2%. For the week, the market's "fear gauge" plunged 6.7%.

Closing Indexes Summary July 12

NYSE and Nasdaq Stats July 12

5 Items on our Radar Today

  1. The U.S. Justice Department said it is investigating whether Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) lied about its knowledge of carcinogens in its talcum powder. There are currently thousands of talc-related lawsuits and a regulatory investigation facing the consumer products giant, which said in a statement its "Baby Powder does not contain asbestos or cause cancer, as supported by decades of independent clinical evidence." ( Bloomberg )
  2. Brain-computer firm Neuralink said it would be hosting an event next Tuesday, July 16,  to "share what [it's] been working on for the last two years," according to a tweet. The company was founded by Tesla ( TSLA ) CEO Elon Musk in July 2016, and he confirmed it publicly in 2017. ( MarketWatch )
  3. Breaking down a $4.3 million bearish options trade on Stitch Fix.
  4. History says it's time to take profits on this insurance stock .
  5. 3 weed stocks that slumped.

There are no earnings to report.

Unusual Options Activity July 12

Data courtesy of Trade-Alert

Oil, Gold Notch Weekly Gains

August-dated crude futures gained 1 cent today to close at $60.21 per barrel. Week-over-week, black gold surged 4.7%.

Lingering optimism around a potential Fed rate cut kept the wind at gold's back today. At the close, August-date gold futures were up $5.50, or 0.4%, at $1,412.20 an ounce. For the week, gold gained 0.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




