Dow, S&P, Nasdaq Close the Week at New Highs

It was a strong finish to a record-setting week on Wall Street, with the Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq all settling at new all-time highs today. While traders continued to cheer possible support for a July rate cut in this week's congressional testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, they also looked ahead to the start of second-quarter earnings season , which kicks off bright and early Monday morning with Citigroup's ( C ) results . Today's surge capped an impressive run for the major market indexes, which each logged impressive weekly gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 27,332.03) closed near its record intraday high of 27,333.79, gaining 243.9 points, or 0.9%. Dow ( DOW ) led the 26 blue-chip advancers with its 4% jump, while Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) paced the four decliners with its 4.1% drop. Week-over-week, the Dow added 1.5%.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,013.77) hit an all-time intraday peak of 3,013.92, before settling with a 13.9-point, or 0.5%, win. The Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 8,244.14) tagged a record intraday high of 8,245.66, and closed up 48.1 points, or 0.6%. On a weekly basis, the SPX and IXIC soared 0.8% and 1%, respectively.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 12.39) fell 0.5 point, or 4.2%. For the week, the market's "fear gauge" plunged 6.7%.

Oil, Gold Notch Weekly Gains

August-dated crude futures gained 1 cent today to close at $60.21 per barrel. Week-over-week, black gold surged 4.7%.

Lingering optimism around a potential Fed rate cut kept the wind at gold's back today. At the close, August-date gold futures were up $5.50, or 0.4%, at $1,412.20 an ounce. For the week, gold gained 0.9%.