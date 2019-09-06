Dow, S&P Nab Third Straight Win After Powell Comments

The Dow wrapped up its third straight win today following early afternoon comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Speaking at a moderated discussion in Switzerland, Powell said this morning's August jobs report showed a "strong labor market," but said the central bank is monitoring "significant risks" to the economy -- including U.S.-China trade uncertainty -- and will "continue to act as appropriate to sustain ... expansion." The S&P 500 finished higher for a third consecutive session, too. And while the Nasdaq gave up its intraday gains by the close, all three indexes nabbed back-to-back weekly wins.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 26,797.46) recorded a 69.3-point, or 0.3%, gain. Intel ( INTC ) had the best day of the 20 blue-chip gainers, finishing up 1.6%, while Microsoft ( MSFT ) led the 10 Dow laggards with its 0.7% drop. The Dow gained 1.5% for the week.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 2,978.71) added 2.7 points, or 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 8,103.07) closed down 13.8 points, or 0.2%. For the week, both the S&P and Nasdaq gained 1.8%.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 15.00) shed 1.3 points, or 7.8%. It plunged 21% on the week.

5 Items on our Radar Today

Two groups of U.S. state attorneys general confirmed separate antitrust probes into big tech companies . This echoes action at the federal level, with the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission ( FTC ) investigating Facebook ( FB ), Alphabet's ( GOOGL ) Google, and Amazon (AMZN) for antitrust violations. ( Reuters ) The Brexit drama took another turn today. Opposition parties said they would block Prime Minister Boris Johnson's second bid to call a snap election to sway a no-deal Brexit. Johnson wants Britain out of the European Union (EU) on Oct. 31. ( BBC ) Signal says Ciena stock could break out of its slump. Goldman Sachs just set a Street-high price target for Kellogg stock . Puts have been popular on Ctrip.com stock before earnings.

Data courtesy of Trade-Alert

Oil Logs Major Weekly Win

Oil prices finished higher today for their third straight gain, boosted by another weekly decline in active U.S. oil-drilling rigs. October-dated crude futures added 22 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $56.52 per barrel. For the week, black gold gained 2.6%.

Gold fell today, erasing early morning gains after Powell's comments on the economy eased investor concerns. Gold for December delivery closed down $10, or 0.7%, to settle at $1,515.50 an ounce. It shed 0.9% on the week.