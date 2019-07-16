Dow Snaps Win Streak Despite Big Bank Earnings

A strong post-earnings showing from big banks Goldman Sachs ( GS ) and JPMorgan Chase ( JPM ) helped send the Dow to a new record high today. But while the blue-chip index achieved this milestone, it closed in the red to leave its win streak at four. The S&P and Nasdaq, meanwhile, briefly traded in positive territory, but eventually closed lower -- the former snapping its own daily winning streak -- after President Donald Trump said at a cabinet meeting the U.S. and China have "a long way to go" in trade negotiations, and threatened tariffs on more Chinese goods.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 27,335.63) hit a record intraday high of 27,398.68, before settling down 23.5 points, or 0.09%. Intel ( INTC ) led the 20 decliners with its 1.9% loss, while Dow ( DOW ) paced the 10 advancers with its 2.7% gain.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,004.04) shed 10.3 points, or 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 8,222.80) dropped 35.4 points, or 0.4%.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 12.86) added 0.2 point, or 1.4%.

Tesla ( TSLA ) said it is streamlining its product line in order "to make purchasing [its] vehicles even simpler." This means the electric automaker is dropping its lowest-priced Model X sport utility vehicle and Model S sedan, now offering a choice between "Long Range" and "Performance." This also brings the starting price for the two vehicles up to $84,990 and $79,990, respectively. ( Reuters ) Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a speech to the Bank of France today that the central bank believes inflation picked up in June , per the core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index. However, Powell noted inflation pressures "remain muted." ( MarketWatch ) Trump took aim at another FAANG name via Twitter. A small-cap stock expected to double. How Alcoa options traders are positioned ahead of earnings.





Data courtesy of Trade-Alert

Oil Hit By U.S.-Iran Buzz

Oil prices plunged after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Iran has signaled willingness to negotiate on its nuclear missile program. August-dated crude fell $1.96, or 3.3%, to close at $57.62 per barrel.

A stronger U.S. dollar pressured gold prices today. At the close, gold for August delivery was down $2.30, or 0.2%, at $1,411.20 an ounce.