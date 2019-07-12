Dow, S&P 500 Hit Intraday Highs on Optimism over Rate Cut

Market Movers

Stocks advancing again on rate cut expectations

Producer Price Index for June rose 0.1% vs. 0.0% expected

Core PPI rose 0.3% vs. 0.2 est.

Year over year core prices rose 2.3% vs. 2.1% expected

Mike's Commentary

Stocks are up again today. You can almost picture the river of money flowing into stocks as investors position themselves for lower rates here and abroad that will raise asset prices. It seems the TINA (There Is No Alternative) trade is back. A Trump tweet yesterday morning causing trade concerns was but a minor blip on the advance. Fears the trade talks are not seeing progress or that China may have violated US sanctions by importing oil from Iran? Not a factor today given expected Fed action.

The fact that Consumer Inflation came in a little hot yesterday did not deter stock buyers or change the 100% market based odds for a rate cut at the end of the month. Today, producer prices rose more than expected and the major averages continued their advance. And with earnings season starting next week with major bank earnings, you might think that an expected 2.8% decline in Q2 earnings might deter stock buyers. You'd be wrong. In fact, the 0.3% earnings decline in Q1 means that a Q2 decline would technically be an "earnings recession". Still stocks charge ahead.

I'm not discounting the headwinds facing stocks, any of which could come to the fore in the coming weeks. Slowing global growth, expectations of slowing domestic growth, trade tensions - and the business uncertainty that that creates - and weak earnings/guidance are all factors that could ding stocks but for the past few days at least it's been "Take 'Em".

As we sit now, the Dow and S&P 500 are at records, above two key round numbers of 27,000 and 3,000 respectively. The S&P 500 still has not yet closed above that level so that's something to watch. The Nasdaq 100 and Nasdaq Composite are also at record levels. Lagging are small cap stocks which, as measured by the Russell 2000, are still below the highs achieved on May 6th.

Today's PPI release showed higher than expected producer prices, with June PPI up 0.1% against a flat estimate and core PPI excluding food and energy prices up 0.3% compared to the 0.2% reported last month and expected. Year over year, producer prices rose 1.7% vs. 1.6% expected and were up 2.3% on a core basis vs. 2.1% expected.

Oil spent its third straight day above $60, up about $0.20 to $60.40 as traders keep on eye on Iran and another on the Gulf of Mexico.

Industrials, Materials and Consumer Discretionary stocks are the leading sectors with defensives Real Estate and Utilities lagging along with Healthcare which has seen some stock-specific and sector headwinds over the past two days.

Sector Recap

Brian's Technical Take