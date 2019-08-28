Dow Rises as Oil, Retail Tailwinds Help Stocks

Stocks had a strong showing today thanks to tailwinds out of the energy and retail sectors. Oil names got a boost from a bullish crude inventories update, while the latter group was seemingly boosted by earnings win for several retailers, including Tiffany ( TIF ). The Dow and S&P cruised to easy wins despite more concerns around the inverted yield curve , and the Nasdaq, which underperformed for much of the day, managed gains, as well.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 26,036.10) finished near session highs with a 258-point, or 1%, gain. Twenty-six of 30 Dow stocks closed higher, led by Dow's ( DOW ) 3.3% rise. Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) paced the losers with a 0.7% decline, and Intel ( INTC ) settled flat.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 2,887.94) rose 18.8 points, or 0.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 7,856.88) added 29.9 points, or 0.4%.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 19.35) dipped 1 point, or 4.7%.

5 Items on our Radar Today





Data courtesy of Trade-Alert

Oil Prices Have Strong Day on Inventory Update

Oil prices jumped today on the news of a steeper-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories. October crude futures finished up 85 cents, or 1.6%, to $55.78 per barrel.

Gold prices moved lower amid stronger demand for equities. December gold futures fell $2.70, or 0.2%, to end at $1,549.10 an ounce.