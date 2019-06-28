In early trading on Friday, shares of JPMorgan Chase ( JPM ) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, JPMorgan Chase registers a 14.4% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group ( UNH
), trading down 2.8%. UnitedHealth Group is lower by about 3.9% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Apple ( AAPL
), trading down 1.0%, and Goldman Sachs Group ( GS
), trading up 2.6% on the day.
VIDEO: Dow Movers: UNH, JPM