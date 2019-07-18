In early trading on Thursday, shares of International Business Machines Corp ( IBM ) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, International Business Machines Corp registers a 29.5% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group ( UNH
), trading down 1.8%. UnitedHealth Group is showing a gain of 5.1% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney ( DIS
), trading down 0.8%, and Apple ( AAPL
), trading up 1.0% on the day.
VIDEO: Dow Movers: UNH, IBM