In early trading on Monday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance ( WBA ) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 24.9% of its value.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is McDonald's Corp ( MCD
), trading down 0.3%. McDonald's Corp is showing a gain of 22.6% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Coca-Cola ( KO
), trading up 0.1%, and Apple ( AAPL
), trading up 2.6% on the day.
VIDEO: Dow Movers: MCD, WBA