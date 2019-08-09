In early trading on Friday, shares of Merck & Co ( MRK ) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, Merck & Co registers a 11.8% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is International Business Machines Corp ( IBM
), trading down 1.4%. International Business Machines Corp is showing a gain of 21.5% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Intel Corp ( INTC
), trading down 1.3%, and McDonald's Corp ( MCD
), trading up 0.7% on the day.
VIDEO: Dow Movers: IBM, MRK