Dow Movers: IBM, MRK

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In early trading on Friday, shares of Merck & Co ( MRK ) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, Merck & Co registers a 11.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is International Business Machines Corp ( IBM ), trading down 1.4%. International Business Machines Corp is showing a gain of 21.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel Corp ( INTC ), trading down 1.3%, and McDonald's Corp ( MCD ), trading up 0.7% on the day.

