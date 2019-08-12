In early trading on Monday, shares of Procter & Gamble Company ( PG ) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.2%. Year to date, Procter & Gamble Company registers a 27.3% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Goldman Sachs Group ( GS
), trading down 1.9%. Goldman Sachs Group is showing a gain of 21.5% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are JPMorgan Chase & Co ( JPM
), trading down 1.8%, and Apple ( AAPL
), trading up 0.1% on the day.
VIDEO: Dow Movers: GS, PG