Dow Movers: GS, MRK

In early trading on Monday, shares of Merck & Co ( MRK ) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Merck & Co registers a 6.2% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Goldman Sachs Group ( GS
), trading down 1.7%. Goldman Sachs Group is showing a gain of 25.8% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Boeing Co. ( BA
), trading down 1.5%, and Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ
), trading up 1.0% on the day.
