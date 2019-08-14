In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Coca-Cola ( KO ) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, Coca-Cola registers a 13.9% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Goldman Sachs Group ( GS
), trading down 3.0%. Goldman Sachs Group is showing a gain of 18.5% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are JPMorgan Chase & Co ( JPM
), trading down 2.7%, and Walmart ( WMT
), trading down 0.1% on the day.
VIDEO: Dow Movers: GS, KO