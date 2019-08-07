In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Coca-Cola ( KO ) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading down 0.3%. Year to date, Coca-Cola registers a 10.0% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney ( DIS
), trading down 6.1%. Walt Disney is showing a gain of 21.5% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are JPMorgan Chase & Co ( JPM
), trading down 3.6%, and Verizon Communications ( VZ
), trading down 0.6% on the day.
VIDEO: Dow Movers: DIS, KO