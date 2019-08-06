In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Microsoft Corporation registers a 32.7% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron Corporation ( CVX
), trading down 0.5%. Chevron Corporation is showing a gain of 8.7% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Dow ( DOW
), trading down 0.4%, and Apple ( AAPL
), trading up 1.9% on the day.
VIDEO: Dow Movers: CVX, MSFT