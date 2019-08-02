In early trading on Friday, shares of Travelers Companies ( TRV ) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.9%. Year to date, Travelers Companies registers a 22.8% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems ( CSCO
), trading down 2.9%. Cisco Systems is showing a gain of 24.1% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are International Business Machines Corp ( IBM
), trading down 2.7%, and Boeing ( BA
), trading up 0.9% on the day.
VIDEO: Dow Movers: CSCO, TRV