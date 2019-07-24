Dow Movers: CAT, UTX

Quantcast

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of United Technologies Corp ( UTX ) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, United Technologies Corp registers a 28.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Caterpillar ( CAT ), trading down 4.1%. Caterpillar is showing a gain of 4.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group ( UNH ), trading down 3.0%, and Travelers Companies ( TRV ), trading up 1.0% on the day.

