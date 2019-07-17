In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Intel Corp ( INTC ) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, Intel Corp registers a 5.7% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Caterpillar ( CAT
), trading down 2.1%. Caterpillar is showing a gain of 7.2% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance ( WBA
), trading down 2.0%, and UnitedHealth Group ( UNH
), trading up 0.8% on the day.
VIDEO: Dow Movers: CAT, INTC