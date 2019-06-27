In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance ( WBA ) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 19.9% of its value.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing ( BA
), trading down 2.8%. Boeing is showing a gain of 13.0% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Walmart ( WMT
), trading down 0.7%, and UnitedHealth Group ( UNH
), trading up 1.0% on the day.
VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, WBA