Dow Movers: AXP, BA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Boeing ( BA ) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 15.5% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express ( AXP
), trading down 3.0%. American Express is showing a gain of 30.7% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies ( TRV
), trading down 0.9%, and Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT
), trading up 2.2% on the day.
