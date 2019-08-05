In early trading on Monday, shares of Verizon Communications ( VZ ) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.1%. Year to date, Verizon Communications has lost about 1.0% of its value.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple ( AAPL
), trading down 4.0%. Apple is showing a gain of 24.1% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Visa ( V
), trading down 3.4%, and Coca-Cola ( KO
), trading flat on the day on the day.
VIDEO: Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ