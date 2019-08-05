Quantcast

Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In early trading on Monday, shares of Verizon Communications ( VZ ) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.1%. Year to date, Verizon Communications has lost about 1.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple ( AAPL ), trading down 4.0%. Apple is showing a gain of 24.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Visa ( V ), trading down 3.4%, and Coca-Cola ( KO ), trading flat on the day on the day.

Dow Movers: AAPL, VZVIDEO: Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: VZ , AAPL , V , KO


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar