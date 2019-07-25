Dow forecasts third-quarter revenue below estimates, shares dip

Reuters





By Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal and Arathy S Nair

July 25 (Reuters) - Dow Inc forecast current-quarter revenue below analyst expectations on Thursday and said it would cut 2019 spending as chemical companies grappled with the prolonged U.S-China trade dispute and an oversupply of chemicals used to make plastics.

Shares of Dow, which makes chemicals used in paints, cosmetics and plastics, fell 2.4% in premarket trading as investors shrugged off a second-quarter profit beat.

"Looking ahead, we still see global growth, but the pace of that expansion has slowed, as buying patterns remain cautious due to ongoing trade and geopolitical uncertainties," Dow Chief Executive Officer Jim Fitterling said in a statement.

"We're not counting on any immediate trade resolutions," he said on a post-earnings call with analysts.

Earlier this month, German chemicals giant BASF forecast a 30% fall in 2019 operating profit instead of a previously forecast rise, blaming a slowing economy and the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Dow said it plans to spend $2 billion in 2019, 25% less than previously expected, as it looks to cut costs by delaying a planned 450,000-ton polyolefins plant expansion in Europe and a feasibility study for a new siloxanes plant among others.

It forecast third-quarter revenue of $10.50 billion to $11 billion, below estimates of $12.03 billion.

Sales at its largest unit, packaging and specialty plastics, is expected to be 3% to 5% lower than the prior quarter, as petrochemical plants are expected to use lighter raw materials in the United States and Europe.

Revenue from the segment, which includes its global ethylene and polyethylene business, fell 15% in the second quarter.

Dow was spun off as a publicly traded company in April after DowDuPont, formed in 2017 by the $130 billion merger of chemicals giant Dow Chemical and DuPont, split into three.

Sister companies DuPont , which makes chemicals used in the automotive and electronic industries, and Corteva , which makes pesticides and insecticides, are set to post their quarterly reports on Aug.1.

Dow's net operating profit, excluding certain items, slid 39% to $649 million in the second quarter ended June 30.

On a per share basis, net operating earnings fell to 86 cents per share, but beat estimates of 84 cents per share.

Net sales fell 14% to $11.01 billion and missed estimates of $11.24 billion.