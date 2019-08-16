Dow (DOW) to Divest Acetone Derivatives Business to Altivia

Dow Inc. DOW has agreed to divest its acetone derivatives business to Altivia Ketones & Additives, LLC, an affiliate of Altivia, a Texas-based privately-held chemicals maker. The financial terms of the deal were not divulged.





The transaction includes production assets in Institute, WV, and site infrastructure, land and utilities. Dow will remain a tenant on the Institute site and retain ownership of specific manufacturing assets. The deal, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to consummate by the end of this year.The acetone derivatives business makes ketones and carbinols, mainly used in the coatings, adhesive and pharmaceutical industries. Acetone derivatives are used as chemical intermediates and as solvents. Dow said that the deal allows the business to continue reliably and safely serving its customers.Dow noted that the divestment testifies its disciplined approach to portfolio management. The move is also directly aligned with the company's more focused portfolio and its objective of driving a higher return on its invested capital.Dow's shares are down around 14.6% over the past three months, compared with the roughly 12.7% decline recorded by its industry





Dow's adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share for the second quarter beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents. Its revenues of $11,014 million, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11,300.9 million.



Dow, in its second-quarter call, said that the pace of global economic growth has slowed as buying patterns remain cautious amid trade and geopolitical uncertainties. In this backdrop, the company remains focused on maintaining cost and operational discipline through cost synergy and stranded cost removal initiatives. The company noted that it is lowering its planned capital spending for 2019 to $2 billion from $2.5 billion in response to the prevailing market environment.



Dow delivered cost synergy savings of more than $130 million and $45 million of stranded cost removal during the second quarter.



