Dover Corporation (DOV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Dover Corporation ( DOV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.49 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DOV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.08% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $88.93, the dividend yield is 2.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DOV was $88.93, representing a -14.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $103.47 and a 35.09% increase over the 52 week low of $65.83.

DOV is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). DOV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.08. Zacks Investment Research reports DOV's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 17.4%, compared to an industry average of 9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DOV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.