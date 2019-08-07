Dover Corp (DOV) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $89.51, changing hands as low as $88.91 per share. Dover Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DOV's low point in its 52 week range is $65.83 per share, with $103.47 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $89.81.
