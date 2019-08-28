Dover Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DOV

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $90.04, changing hands as high as $90.81 per share. Dover Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DOV's low point in its 52 week range is $65.83 per share, with $103.47 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $90.46.
