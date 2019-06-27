DoValue buys 85% of Altamira Asset Management for 360 million euros

Shutterstock photo





MILAN, June 27 (Reuters) - Italy's top bad loan specialist doValue paid about 360 million euros ($409.2 million) to buy 85% of Altamira Asset Management, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

With assets under management of around 55 billion euros and operations in Spain, Portugal, Cyprus and Greece, Altamira is expected to help doValue, previously known as doBank, create a leading European operator in credit management and real estate services for banks and investors.

The deal was finalized after it was approved by the European Commission.

($1 = 0.8798 euros)