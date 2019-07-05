Quantcast

Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA) in Focus: Stock Moves 9.1% Higher

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc.DOVA was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company as the stock is now up 91.3% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen no estimate revisions over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Dova Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.  

A better-ranked stock in the Medical - Drugs industry is Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. CPIX , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see  the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

