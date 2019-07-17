DouYu International prices IPO at $11.50, the low end of the range

DouYu International Holdings, a Tencent-backed live e-sports streaming platform, raised $775 million by offering 67.4 million shares at $11.50, the low end of the range of $11.50 to $14.00. DouYu International Holdings plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DOYU. Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch and CMB International Capital acted as lead managers on the deal.
