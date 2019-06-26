Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Douglas Emmett, Inc. ( DEI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DEI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DEI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $40.07, the dividend yield is 2.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DEI was $40.07, representing a -5.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.41 and a 23.98% increase over the 52 week low of $32.32.

DEI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). DEI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.69. Zacks Investment Research reports DEI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.29%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

