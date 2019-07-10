Dorian LPG (LPG) Surges: Stock Moves 7.6% Higher

Dorian LPG Ltd. LPG was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company-as the stock is now up 24.5% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has not seen any estimate revision in the past month, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved lower over the same time frame, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Dorian LPG currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Investors interested in the Transportation - Shipping industry may consider Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL , which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

