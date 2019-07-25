Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. ( DMLP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.515 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 08, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DMLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.78% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.73, the dividend yield is 10.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DMLP was $19.73, representing a -6.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.15 and a 39.82% increase over the 52 week low of $14.11.

DMLP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR ). DMLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.7.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates,

Interested in gaining exposure to DMLP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DMLP as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF ( VRAI )

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund ( MDIV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MDIV with an increase of 2.02% over the last 100 days. VRAI has the highest percent weighting of DMLP at 1.22%.