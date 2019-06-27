Don’t Dump Those Alibaba Shares! The Best Is Yet to Come

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Once a market darling and something of a cult stock, Alibaba (NYSE: BABA ) has faced a number of tests and trials on its path to becoming a beloved investment vehicle both in the U.S. and abroad.

Source: Shutterstock

If anything, today's Alibaba could best be described as a company in transition - and yes, change is scary but it's also an opportunity for improvement and perhaps even a new direction for this e-commerce giant.

A Changing of the Guard

In a nation of 1.4 million, retail and particularly e-commerce is big business in China; under Chairman and Co-founder Jack Alibaba's guidance, the company has earned an impressive market share in this space. However, the house that Jack built is undergoing a profound shift as Ma is set to retire in September, leaving a giant pair of shoes to be filled as an industry celebrity takes his final curtain call.

I remember quite well the time when Tim Cook took the legendary Steve Jobs' place as the CEO of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ); market pundits were calling for Apple's imminent decline as if it were the Roman Empire. They were wrong then and the Alibaba worry warts are wrong now. Current CEO Daniel Zhang, who is slated to take Ma's place , was handpicked by Ma just as Cook was personally selected by Jobs - and of course, these decisions aren't made lightly.

Along with the change in Alibaba's senior management, BABA stock investors will need to contend with other ongoing developments, including the announcement of a one-to-eight stock split on July 15 as well as plans for a Hong Kong listing that could raise nearly $20 billion for the company. Personally, I see none of these developments as alarming or troublesome - no need to panic-sell as Alibaba is only proving its sensitivity to investor needs and preferences.

When the Going Gets Tough

Everybody and their uncle is saying that the Chinese market is a tough one to break into. But then, the examples they cite aren't Chinese companies: they talk about Ford (NYSE: F ) and General Motors (NYSE: GM ) struggling in the Chinese automotive market, or they mention Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) selling its Chinese e-commerce business to JD.com (NASDAQ: JD ) in 2016.

The naysayers have failed to appreciate Alibaba's home-court advantage: this company is trusted by Chinese consumers, and Alibaba simply resonates with consumers there just like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is part of the fabric of American consumer culture. And the numbers, as I always say, don't lie: the BABA stock price has gained 22.6% so far this year - and with Chinese online retail sales increasing 17.8% year-over-year in May, I've got nothing but high hopes for both the sector and the company.

Don't Worry, Be Happy

Feel free to fret about the U.S.-China trade war if you want to - go ahead, you've got my permission. Just don't let your emotions affect your investments, as Alibaba stock still has plenty of upside potential and no competitor poses a serious threat to the company's considerable market share and presence.

Concerned about JD.com as an emerging threat? Relax - Alibaba is to JD.com as Amazon is to … well, just about anything in America right now. Put it this way: Alibaba's core commerce business posted 51% sales growth last quarter, miles ahead of JD.com's 21% sales growth. Moreover, while both companies offer cloud services, Alibaba Cloud remains the biggest cloud platform in China, dwarfing the JD Cloud in size and adoption.

The Bottom Line on Alibaba

Trade-war tensions and an ultra-competitive e-commerce market have actually made me more bullish on BABA stock than ever before. After all, when the competition heats up and the dust settles, I expect the biggest and the best to remain standing - and when it comes to Chinese e-commerce, Alibaba remains second to none.

As of this writing, David Moadel did not hold a position in any of the aformentioned securities.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Don't Dump Those Alibaba Shares! The Best Is Yet to Come appeared first on InvestorPlace .