Don’t Be Scared of Qualcomm Stock

Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM ) stock slipped a bit last week. It's easy to see why. Longtime Qualcomm troublemaker Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) threw another jab at QCOM. It did so by announcing plans to buy Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC ) smartphone-modem chip business.

Why is that important to QCOM stock? Apple is using Qualcomm's chips in its smartphones and has for some time. By paying Intel at least $1 billion for its modem business, Apple is showing that it's eager to reduce its dependency on Qualcomm. By 2021, AAPL may not buy any chips from QCOM.

That probably shouldn't come as a surprise after Qualcomm crushed Apple in the companies' long-running patent litigation earlier this year. Qualcomm scored a settlement of at least $4.5 billion up front, plus future patent royalties, so Apple's bitterness towards QCOM makes sense.

QCOM stock skyrocketed from $55 to $90 in a few weeks following its huge patent victory over Apple. It appeared that Qualcomm was on a steady path higher going forward. But a different foe emerged in May, leading Qualcomm stock to dive back to $70 again.

A Judge Derails Qualcomm Stock's Rally

Qualcomm enjoyed an absolutely massive rally following its patent victory over Apple. At the time, many analysts suggested that QCOM stock could hit $100 or more in coming months. Instead, Qualcomm stock has slumped recently due to a district judge's ruling against QCOM. She said that Qualcomm charged excessive licensing fees and impeded competition unfairly.

It's not hard to see how she could reach that conclusion. Qualcomm's opponents have long claimed that the company charged more for licensing its intellectual property than rival firms. The court's decision backed that line of reasoning and threatens Qualcomm's patent revenue stream to some extent.

However, it's unclear whether the legal issues will affect Qualcomm's prospects in the long run. For one thing, Qualcomm is appealing the decision. Some analysts have suggested that the judge took the FTC's word as gospel and didn't decide the case fairly. And from a broader perspective, Apple has been trying to get away from relying on Qualcomm's technology for years. Selling QCOM stock due to day-to-day developments in the long-running Apple versus Qualcomm drama has rarely worked out well.

The Attractive Valuation of Qualcomm Stock

Qualcomm's ups and downs over the years haven't diminished its tremendous allure as a growth and income play. If you like getting a solid and rising income stream from a leading tech company, you should buy QCOM stock.

Rather remarkably for a tech firm, Qualcomm has now boosted its annual dividend for 16 years in a row. Since 2004, Qualcomm stock's annual dividend has grown more than tenfold from 22 cents per year to $2.40 annually now. Its dividend has jumped by compound annual growth rates of 19% and 17% over the past five and ten years, respectively.

These dividend hikes are backed by a robust earnings outlook. Analysts, on average, see Qualcomm delivering earnings per share of $5.07 over the next year. Given the current QCOM stock price of $75, that amounts to a price-earnings ratio of just 15. And that's just as telecom spending is starting to surge as carriers deploy their 5G technology.

Analysts, on average, expect Qualcomm's EPS to jump 27% per year over the next five years. Even assuming that QCOM's earnings rise by a more conservative 18% per year, they would double in four years. Given QCOM's starting dividend and P/E ratio, that would make QCOM stock quite compelling.

The Verdict on QCOM Stock

It's been a roller coaster for Qualcomm's shareholders. The stock periodically surges for some reason. such as the attempted Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO ) takeover last year. Then, invariably, QCOM has fallen back to earth due to outside factors.

Last year, the Trump administration scuttled the Broadcom deal. This year, Qualcomm hit a major legal setback just a month after its huge win against Apple. The trade war is continuing. Qualcomm, like most other semiconductor companies, remains under a dark cloud until that is resolved.

In the long run, however, QCOM stock is set to recover. In fact, it should hit $100 at some point over the next year or two. Through all the political noise and legal drama, Qualcomm keeps spitting out profits. With the adoption of 5G set to really take off in 2020, Qualcomm is at the center of another big round of infrastructure spending.

The accelerating rise of connected cars and the internet of things will be two more big drivers for QCOM stock in coming years. There will be ups and downs for QCOM when it comes to patent royalties and legal battles, but Qualcomm will win the majority of the time.

At the time of this writing, Ian Bezek owned QCOM stock and INTC stock. You can reach him on Twitter at @irbezek.

