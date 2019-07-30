Donegal Group, Inc. (DGICB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019

Donegal Group, Inc. ( DGICB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 31, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.127 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DGICB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.39% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13, the dividend yield is 3.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DGICB was $13, representing a -12.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.94 and a 12.87% increase over the 52 week low of $11.52.

DGICB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited ( CB ) and American International Group, Inc. ( AIG ). DGICB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.44.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DGICB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.