Donegal Group, Inc. (DGICA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019

Donegal Group, Inc. ( DGICA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 31, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DGICA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.75% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.24, the dividend yield is 4.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DGICA was $14.24, representing a -7.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.43 and a 14.65% increase over the 52 week low of $12.42.

DGICA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited ( CB ) and American International Group, Inc. ( AIG ). DGICA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.5. Zacks Investment Research reports DGICA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 170%, compared to an industry average of 8.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DGICA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.