Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019

Donaldson Company, Inc. ( DCI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.53% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.94, the dividend yield is 1.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DCI was $48.94, representing a -17.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.43 and a 21.53% increase over the 52 week low of $40.27.

DCI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as CECO Environmental Corp. ( CECE ) and Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. ( PPIH ). DCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.38. Zacks Investment Research reports DCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 10.58%, compared to an industry average of 35.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.